A black bear was spotted early Thursday in a Burnsville residential neighborhood, authorities said.

Photos released by the city show the bear walking in front of a home and at one point standing behind a tree south of County Road 42 and east of Lac Lavon Drive.

“The bear did not seem to be agitated or aggressive,” a statement from the city read, “ however, people in this area are asked to be vigilant of their surroundings, and not leave pets or small children unattended.”

Should the bear suddenly turn ornery, the statement continued, a call to 911 is urged.

The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that Minnesota’s black bear range has been slowly expanding southward and westward from a large swath cutting diagonally and down from northwestern Minnesota to northeast of the Twin Cities.