Jerry Hughes, Bills defensive end

Credited with one tackle and one sack, Hughes’ constant pressure disrupted Kirk Cousins in the pocket.

Josh Allen, Bills quarterback

The rookie had two rushing one touchdowns, threw for another and had a 111.2 passer rating. That’s winning.

Matt Milano, Bills linebacker

His line included eight tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. It doesn’t get much more complete.





