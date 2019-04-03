The return of bike sharing is a sure sign of summer, but St. Paul officials are scrambling to find a new provider after their preferred company dropped out.

The city’s chosen bike sharing provider, Lime, decided to focus on electric scooters instead. St. Paul picked Lime over Nice Ride last year, but allowed Nice Ride to keep its docks on the streets until the end of the season.

Now Nice Ride is rolling out big plans for electric bicycles and more dockless options in Minneapolis. That leaves St. Paul without any bike sharing provider.

“We removed our bikes from the city’s streets with the onset of winter, and after listening to customer and community feedback we determined the best way we can partner with the community is by applying to serve as a scooter provider,” Nico Probst, Lime’s manager of Midwest strategic development, said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

St. Paul has had bike sharing since Nice Ride arrived there in 2011. Reuben Collins, a transportation engineer for the city, said they will request proposals for bike share providers in the coming weeks and hope to have a vendor for the 2019 season.

Nice Ride is now operated by Lyft, which purchased the previous operator Motivate in 2018. It plans to roll out pedal-assist electric bikes around Minneapolis this year, install more places to rent bikes — especially in economically distressed areas — and offer lower fares for low-income residents.

Bill Dossett, executive director of Nice Ride, said local governments and universities should be coordinating their approach to bike sharing, potentially through joint powers agreements. That will give them added leverage in negotiations — to ensure repercussions if the firm pulls out, for example — and ensure more consistency across the metro area, he said.

“We need our cities to bargain with these new privately funded entrepreneurs to make sure that what we’re getting in return for access to our streets and sidewalks is that quality, that reliability, that equity,” Dossett said. “And we believe that they will get there if they act jointly.”

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.