The Gophers had their division lead trimmed to one game over Wisconsin and two games over Iowa with two weeks remaining. Here’s what’s left for each team:

GOPHERS (9-1, 6-1)

Nov. 23 at Northwestern: The Wildcats (2-8) ended a seven-game losing streak Saturday with a 39-point victory over 1-10 Massachusetts.

Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin: The Badgers have a stifling defense and one of college football’s best players in RB Jonathan Taylor.

WISCONSIN (8-2, 5-2)

Nov. 23 vs. Purdue: The Badgers needed three overtimes to win at Purdue last year 47-44. The Boilermakers are 4-6.

Nov. 30 at Gophers: Wisconsin is 5-0 all-time at TCF Bank Stadium but lost Paul Bunyan’s Axe last year at Camp Randall.

IOWA (7-3, 4-3)

Nov. 23 vs. Illinois: The Illini have won four in a row, including a stunner over Wisconsin.

Nov. 29 at Nebraska: The Cornhuskers lost by 16 at home to Wisconsin on Saturday, falling to 2-5 in Big Ten play.