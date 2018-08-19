Twin turmoil

At Ohio State: The university said Friday that fact-finders investigating coach Urban Meyer's handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant will deliver a report to university leaders sometime this week. The school announced Friday that the investigation will wrap up on Sunday as planned, and a report will be delivered to the six-person group appointed by trustees to coordinate the probe. The report will then be shared with trustees in a still-unscheduled executive meeting. Meyer has been on paid leave since Aug. 1, when Ohio State began investigating the superstar coach's handling of 2015 abuse allegations leveled by the ex-wife of former receivers coach Zach Smith.

At Maryland: Two external investigations ordered by the university are charged with determining coach DJ Durkin's role in the May 29 team workout that resulted in the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair 15 days later, and whether he helped foster a culture that allowed the tragedy to occur. Even if Durkin is cleared of any wrongdoing or culpability, the program's many stakeholders — fans, alumni, players, parents, administrators — would have much to consider before deciding whether to entrust Durkin with the keys to the program again. School officials have given no formal timeline as to when a decision might be made about Durkin, who was placed on administrative leave Aug. 11.

