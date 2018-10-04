R.J. ranks 'em:

1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)

Down 12 with seven minutes left at Penn State? No problem for Buckeyes, who are in the thick of the College Football Playoff race. Last week: 1

2. Penn State (4-1, 1-1)

A bye week of shoulda, coulda, woulda for the Nittany Lions. Last week: 2

3. Michigan (4-1, 2-0)

Wolverines save season with rally at Northwestern. They can't sleep on Maryland this week. Last week: 4

4. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0)

Badgers host Nebraska on Saturday before huge trip to Michigan. Last week: 4

5. Iowa (3-1, 0-1)

Hawkeyes will try to keep Floyd of Rosedale for fourth straight year. Last week: 5

6. Maryland (3-1, 1-0)

Terps' season-opening win over Texas keeps looking better and better. Last week: 6

7. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0)

Spartans have lost three of past four vs. Northwestern. Last week: 7

8. Indiana (4-1, 1-1)

Hoosiers edged Rutgers. Trip to Ohio State will be a bit more challenging. Last week: 8

9. Purdue (2-3, 1-1)

Boilermakers starting to hit stride, averaging 36.3 points in their past three games. Last week: 9

10. Gophers (3-1, 0-1)

Homecoming against Iowa. Gophers, there's your chance for an upset. Last week: 10

11. Northwestern (1-3, 1-1)

Wildcats have lost three in a row, and now they travel to Michigan State. Last week: 11

12. Illinois (2-2, 0-1)

Illini have a strong shot at getting a Big Ten victory Saturday with trip to Rutgers. Last week: 12

13. Nebraska (0-4, 0-2)

Cornhuskers have lost eight straight, and now they have to go to Wisconsin. Last week: 13

14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2)

Game effort in loss to Indiana. Last week: 14