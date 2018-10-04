R.J. ranks 'em:
1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)
Down 12 with seven minutes left at Penn State? No problem for Buckeyes, who are in the thick of the College Football Playoff race. Last week: 1
2. Penn State (4-1, 1-1)
A bye week of shoulda, coulda, woulda for the Nittany Lions. Last week: 2
3. Michigan (4-1, 2-0)
Wolverines save season with rally at Northwestern. They can't sleep on Maryland this week. Last week: 4
4. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0)
Badgers host Nebraska on Saturday before huge trip to Michigan. Last week: 4
5. Iowa (3-1, 0-1)
Hawkeyes will try to keep Floyd of Rosedale for fourth straight year. Last week: 5
6. Maryland (3-1, 1-0)
Terps' season-opening win over Texas keeps looking better and better. Last week: 6
7. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0)
Spartans have lost three of past four vs. Northwestern. Last week: 7
8. Indiana (4-1, 1-1)
Hoosiers edged Rutgers. Trip to Ohio State will be a bit more challenging. Last week: 8
9. Purdue (2-3, 1-1)
Boilermakers starting to hit stride, averaging 36.3 points in their past three games. Last week: 9
10. Gophers (3-1, 0-1)
Homecoming against Iowa. Gophers, there's your chance for an upset. Last week: 10
11. Northwestern (1-3, 1-1)
Wildcats have lost three in a row, and now they travel to Michigan State. Last week: 11
12. Illinois (2-2, 0-1)
Illini have a strong shot at getting a Big Ten victory Saturday with trip to Rutgers. Last week: 12
13. Nebraska (0-4, 0-2)
Cornhuskers have lost eight straight, and now they have to go to Wisconsin. Last week: 13
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2)
Game effort in loss to Indiana. Last week: 14
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.