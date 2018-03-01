GAME RECAP

Impact player Corey Sanders, Rutgers

The junior guard scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half. Sanders shot 9-for-20 and grabbed seven rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

17-2 Rutgers advantage in second-chance points, which came on 15 offensive rebounds after outrebounding the Gophers 47-25.

6 Assist total for both Minnesota and Rutgers.

1,731 Number of career points for Nate Mason, finishing fifth in Gophers history.

39 Shooting percentage for the winning team (22-for-56) while the Gophers managed just 35 percent (18-for-52)

MARCUS FULLER