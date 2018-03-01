GAME RECAP
Impact player Corey Sanders, Rutgers
The junior guard scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half. Sanders shot 9-for-20 and grabbed seven rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
17-2 Rutgers advantage in second-chance points, which came on 15 offensive rebounds after outrebounding the Gophers 47-25.
6 Assist total for both Minnesota and Rutgers.
1,731 Number of career points for Nate Mason, finishing fifth in Gophers history.
39 Shooting percentage for the winning team (22-for-56) while the Gophers managed just 35 percent (18-for-52)
MARCUS FULLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Boys' swimming state meet schedule
SCHEDULEAt University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic CenterCLASS 2AThursday• Diving preliminaries, 6 pmFriday• Swimming preliminaries, 6 pmSaturday• Swimming &…
Sports
Minnetonka wins in two overtimes, Edina in a rout to earn spots in Class 2A boys' hockey tournament
The Skippers tied the score with 3.2 seconds left in regulation.
High Schools
Wednesday's prep roundup: St. Michael-Albertville clinches first boys' state hockey berth
The Knights outlasted Moorhead 6-5 in the Class 2A, Section 8 championship game on Wednesday in Bemidji
Vikings
Vikings, others face tough decisions as free agency nears
Rick Spielman came to this year's annual NFL scouting combine with a quarterback quandary.
Sports
Top-seeded Stephens rallies to advance in Acapulco
Top-seeded Sloane Stephens rallied to beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-0 on Wednesday night to reach the Mexico Open quarterfinals.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.