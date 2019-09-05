Games to keep an eye on Saturday
Vanderbilt at Purdue 11 a.m. (BTN)
The Boilermakers, who open their Big Ten schedule against the Gophers in three weeks, badly need to bounce back from being upset by Nevada. But SEC teams are always a threat.
Syracuse at Maryland 11 a.m. (ESPN)
No. 21 Syracuse encounters a Maryland team that opened the Mike Locksley era with a 79-point shutout of FCS squad Howard. Maryland comes to Minnesota on Oct. 26.
MEGAN RYAN
