Big Ten baseball tournament
When: Wednesday-next Sunday
Where: TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha
Format: Top eight teams from the regular season, double-elimination. Indiana is the No. 1 seed.
Gophers' position: The Gophers are the fourth seed and will open against No. 5 Nebraska.
At stake: Automatic NCAA berth
TV: Big Ten Network
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Pairing of Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner makes a run at PGA Championship
Koepka's standard not lost on Varner, van Rooyen.
Golf
Jazz Janewattananond playing for second, more name recognition at PGA Championship
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Saturday night, asked if he had any doubts he would win the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka quickly said, “No.” Asked about…
MN United
Stefan Frei records 6 saves in scoreless draw with Union
Stefan Frei had six saves for his fifth shutout of the season, and the Seattle Sounders played to a scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
Twins
Cardinals get 1st win over Rangers since 2011 World Series
Paul DeJong homered and had a season-high four RBIs, Matt Carpenter's opposite-field double off the very top of the outfield wall ignited a decisive inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Texas 8-2 on Saturday, getting their first victory over the Rangers since the 2011 World Series.
Golf
Sunday tee times at the PGA Championship
6:35 am: David Lipsky, Rich Beem6:45 am: Max Homa, Joost Luiten6:55 am: Corey Conners, Marty Jertson7:05 am: Kevin Tway, Kurt Kitayama7:15 am: Ross Fisher, Andrew…