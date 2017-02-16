A traffic stop in South Dakota last week interrupted a shipment of more than 90 pounds of methamphetamine headed for Eagan from California, a discovery that led to federal charges this week against three men after the driver agreed to cooperate with authorities.

And in a separate case made public this week, federal authorities accused the owner of a Lake Street soccer store of large-scale meth and cocaine distribution on behalf of a Mexican cartel. A yearslong probe into drug trafficking by “multifaceted and interrelated organizations” led to criminal drug conspiracy charges against Edgar Martinez-Sanchez, a/k/a Compa or Compita, and at least two of his couriers.

Taken together, the cases underscore the persistent reach of Mexican cartels into Minnesota, where they continue to dispatch alleged associates to funnel large volumes of methamphetamine and cocaine around the state.

The charges stem from separate investigations by Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and involve seizures of hundreds of pounds of drugs and bundles of cash wrapped and coated at times with “mustard and other unknown substances,” according to documents filed in federal court.

Martinez was arrested Tuesday after being indicted alongside Roberto Galicia-Maceda, allegedly a Richfield courier for his organization. Both men are Mexican citizens living illegally in the United States, according to a sworn affidavit by HSI agent Chad Visger.

A day after their arrests, another associate, Eliel Garcia, was charged federally with conspiring to distribute meth and cocaine since at least 2014, when he was first found with 14 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his car as he drove from Phoenix to Chicago.

HSI agents had tracked Martinez since April 2016 as he allegedly directed an unnamed cartel’s Minnesota branch, which included family members and other still-unidentified associates.

After conducting hundreds of hours of surveillance and controlled drug purchases from Martinez’ organization, Visger wrote, agents seized roughly 35 pounds of meth, two pounds of cocaine, a handgun and currency. Agents seized the meth from a co-defendant they later flipped to informant after a meetup in a St. Paul restaurant parking lot late last year.

“These and other efforts have led to the determination that the Martinez [organization] is responsible for large scale distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine in Minnesota and other places within the United States,” Visger wrote.

A day after a federal grand jury returned a nine-count indictment against Martinez and Galicia, Iowa State Patrol troopers retrieved from Galicia’s car $391,050 in bundles that were wrapped in plastic and dryer sheets and greased before being completely encased again in black electrical tape. Searches of the men’s homes around the Twin Cities this week turned up another $127,000, 10 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilograms of cocaine stored in a Honda Civic that Galicia stopped using because, agents believe, he suspected he had been followed.

Family is threatened

Three other men were charged Wednesday with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine after the South Dakota State Patrol found 92 pounds of the drug in a car being driven by Abraham Suazo from California to Eagan, where he said he was to deliver it to co-defendant Arturo Juraez-Madrigal.

According to a sworn affidavit by HSI agent Travis Hamblen, Suazo agreed to be fitted with a recording device and deliver a “substituted sham substance” passed off as meth to his intended destination in Eagan. There, on Feb. 9, agents arrested Suazo, Juarez-Madrigal and Luis Manual Sanchez-Lopez as the three began to unload the fake meth from a hidden compartment in Suazo’s car.

Agents searching the home found nearly 10 more pounds of meth and $118,500 in wrapped bundles “which were coated with mustard and other unknown substances,” Hamblen wrote.

The amount of meth seized from the three men represents one of the biggest meth busts in the state since a record 140 pounds was retrieved last May in Brooklyn Center.

Minnesota has long been both a market for the drug and a transshipment point as it makes it way to Canada, Chicago or Milwaukee. Nearly 70 percent of federal drug offenders sentenced in Minnesota in 2015 were charged in methamphetamine cases — more than twice the national average, according to the most recent U.S. Sentencing Commission data.

Federal investigators have established links from Mexico’s Sinaloa and Beltran-Leyva cartels to Minnesota drug traffickers, maintaining cells believed to report directly to leaders in Mexico or through intermediaries. In its latest National Drug Threat Assessment, the DEA said late last year that Mexican cartels “are expected to maintain a dominant influence over the wholesale importation and distribution of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin in the United States in the near term. No other organization currently possesses an infrastructure that can rival Mexican TCO dominance over the U.S. drug trade.”

Minnesota’s cases also reveal the extreme measures that Mexican cartels can use to intimidate and control their northern employees.

Last month, Dolores Ludmilla Castillo, 40, became the final of three defendants charged after the May 2016 Brooklyn Park bust to plead guilty in the federal conspiracy case. Speaking softly, and through an interpreter, Castillo was asked by a federal prosecutor if anyone had forced her to help spread meth from Mexico into the U.S.

“Well there is a person who forced us so he wouldn’t bother my siblings or parents in Mexico,” she said.

The prosecutor, David Steinkamp, paused before rephrasing the question to clarify whether anyone in the U.S. forced her, her husband and an associate to carry out the conspiracy.

“No,” she said.

Twitter: @smontemayor