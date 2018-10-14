Bethel scored three touchdowns on its first four possessions and went on to defeat St. Olaf 35-7 in an MIAC game on Saturday in Northfield, Minn.

Jaran Roste rushed for a 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Royals. The loss was the first of the season for the Oles. Both teams now have identical 5-1 records overall, 3-1 in the MIAC.

Roste scored on a 1-yard run and Sam Gibas scored on a 37-yard run in the first quarter to stake the Royals to a 14-0 lead. Bethel extended its lead to 21-0 in the first minute of the second quarter on Gideon Erhabor's 5-yard TD run.

Roste, who also completed 11 of 19 passes for 183 yards, scored on a 57-yard TD run with 10:31 left to make it 27-7.

Dawson Brown returned an interception 10 yards for a TD with 3:35 to play for the Royals' final score.

Carleton 36, Augsburg 34: The visiting Knights (3-4, 2-3) held on for the victory. The host Auggies (2-5, 0-5) scored with 1:10 left to pull within two points. On the ensuing kickoff, Augsburg failed on an onside kick attempt but Carleton was called for an offsides penalty. On the retry, the Auggies were called for offsides, giving the ball to the Knights, who ran out the clock.

The Knights scored with 4:06 remaining on a 6-yard pass from Christian Zaytoun to Dylan Rye. The PAT made it 36-27. The Auggies answered with a 9-yard TD reception by Nick Heenie (his fourth TD of the game). He had 20th receptions total, tying a single-game school record, for 275 yards, the second most in program history. Quentin Lake was 33-for-49 for 410 yards and five TDs.

Gustavus Adolphus 42, Hamline 14: Two first-half touchdowns by special teams highlighted the Gusties' victory over the host Pipers in St. Paul.

Jordan Kahlow returned a blocked punt 3 yards for a TD to open the scoring for the Gusties (3-3, 2-2).

Early in the second quarter, Brice Panning returned a punt 58 yards for a TD to extend the Gusties lead to 20-0.

Michael Veldman passed for 204 yards and a TD to lead the Gusties. David Peal rushed for 75 yards and a TD and Rafael Soriano rushed for 60 yards and two TDs for the Gusties, who outgained the Pipers 407-196.

Justice Spriggs ran for a TD and Jordon Deno returned an interception 41 yards for a TD for the Pipers (0-7, 0-5).