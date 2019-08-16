Picnicking with Mozart

Each summer the Mixed Precipitation company likes tilting operatic convention on its head in its Picnic Operetta, wherein a novel take on an operatic classic is combined with tasty culinary nibbles in an outdoor setting. This year Mozart’s “La Clemenza di Tito” gets the makeover treatment in “The Clemency of Tito’s Tennis Club,” with “high stakes sports drama, natural disasters and ’80s new-wave music” stirred into the mix alongside Mozart’s music. Terry Blain

2 p.m. Sun., Upper Landing Park, St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sat., Skidmore Park Community Garden, St. Paul; 4 p.m. next Sun., Tony Schmidt Regional Park, Arden Hills; 2 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Alexis Bailly Vineyard, Hastings. More dates and locations through Sept. 29. Suggested donation $10-$30, 1-800-838-3006 or mixedprecipitation.org.

With their echoes of fuzz-rocky ’90s bands and lyrical, high-wiry songs, Gully Boys have become one of the most buzzing new Twin Cities bands of the past year, winning City Pages’ Picked to Click poll and a slot on First Ave’s Best New Bands of 2018 lineup. This summer, the trio busted out of town for a tour a few weeks ago. They’re celebrating their return with a homecoming gig with two more playfully topical, kindred-spirit groups, Kitten Forever and the Gender Confetti.

Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Sun. Turf Club, St. Paul. $10-$12, etix.com.

Do you still think he’s sexy? Rod Stewart will bring the garish outfits, that rooster ’do and plenty of soccer balls that he’ll boot into the crowd as souvenirs. Last year, he visited St. Paul with Cyndi Lauper. This time he’s enlisted a more low-key partner, Little River Band of “Help Is on Its Way” fame, for an outdoor gig. Sir Rod has been doing a generous hits-filled concert of two dozen songs, including an acoustic segment.

Jon Bream

7 p.m. Sat. Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, Red Wing. $39 and up, ticketmaster.com.

Two up-and-coming choreographers will feature a cast of women dancers in “Interlace.” Berit Ahlgren and Elena Hollenhorst have a shared background in Gaga, an unconventional movement style developed by Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin. In “When We Met Under the Juniper Tree,” Hollenhorst compiles a narrative of women connecting with one another and to nature. Ahlgren’s “At Least, At Last,” grapples with finding hope and forgiveness.

Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat. Southern Theater, Mpls. $20-$24, 612-340-0155 or southerntheater.org.

The Water Lab at Mill City Museum got refreshed. Since opening in 2003, the exhibit has taught visitors how the Mississippi River powered Minneapolis’ milling industry for over a century. New features include an interactive model of a flour mill demonstrating how water-powered turbines operated, and a revamped Build a Mill City water table. New graphic panels detail the history of the St. Anthony Falls and its connection to Dakota Indians.

Melissa Walker

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. Mill City Museum, Mpls. $6-$12, mnhs.org/millcity.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr spreads peace, love and rock ’n’ roll, with a little help from his friends in His All-Starr Band. The 30th anniversary incarnation features Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay of Men at Work, Gregg Rolie of Santana and Journey, and Hamish Stuart of Average White Band. Last September at the Ordway, Starr proved to be an underappreciated drummer, an overrated singer and a spirited, generous bandleader.

J.B.

8 p.m. Thu. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, Prior Lake. $79-$249, ticketmaster.com.

Karen Kunc’s exhibition “Weather” explores the threat and benevolence of nature through highly colorful, practically hypnotic reduction woodcuts. Some works are shaped like books, laid open as if someone got up to grab coffee. Others stand upright, unfolding like accordions. Each is a cacophony of vibrant color, shapes and patterns — sometimes lightning bolts, other times just circles and squiggles — that come alive.

Alicia Eler

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat. Ends Aug. 31. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Mpls. Free, 612-871-1326, highpointprintmaking.org.

Weeks from now, kids will be back at their desks, pencils at the ready for another year of learning. Before the school bell rings, get outdoors to enjoy the waning days of summer. The Outdoor Center at Eden Prairie’s Staring Lake Park hosts an open house. Stretch your legs on a hike or make a craft project. Guests can also mingle with a variety of live animals during hands-on encounters.

M.W.

10 a.m.-noon Sat. Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie. Free, edenprairie.org.

Courtney Lewis is a former associate conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra and is now music director of the Jacksonville Symphony. The Northern Irishman returns for the Lakes Area Music Festival. Wednesday’s chamber concert mixes Beethoven’s balmy Pastoral Symphony and Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin” with the less familiar Chamber Symphony of Franz Schreker. The weekend’s larger orchestra tucks into Strauss’ “Don Juan” and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth.

T.B.

7:30 p.m. Wed. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, Minn. Free, lakesareamusic.org.






































