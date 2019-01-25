A new home for the City of Lakes Loppet

Minneapolis’ annual cross-country ski festival has a new home at the Trailhead located in Theodore Wirth Regional Park. In addition to the ski, fat-tire bike, dog sled and snowshoe loppets, flagship events include classic and skate marathons, a kubb tournament and Saturday night’s Luminary Loppet and party. Those not partaking in the recreational portions, but providing moral support to athletes, can hang out in the loppet village and beer garden, where Surly is on tap and food trucks provide nourishment. Melissa Walker

5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. next Sun. Theodore Wirth Park, Mpls. loppet.org/events/cityoflakesloppet.

Another young Zeppelin-echoing throwback act in the vein of Greta Van Fleet, Los Angeles hard-rock band Dorothy — so named after fiery singer Dorothy Martin — kicked up a buzz and landed in Jay-Z’s Roc Nation roster in 2014 led by the ne’er-do-well single “After Midnight.” They returned with a sophomore album last year, “28 Days in the Valley,” which shows the imprint of 4 Non Blondes, whose leader Linda Perry co-wrote most of the songs with Martin.

Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Fri. Varsity Theater, Mpls. $20, ticketmaster.com.

Seven is moviegoers’ lucky number, with the Trylon’s seven-film salute to one of the modern masters of cinema, Akira Kurosawa, ending with one of his best-known and most-imitated classics, “Seven Samurai” (Feb. 22-24). The monthlong retrospective, highlighting Kurosawa’s work with actor/muse Toshiro Mifune, strikes a smart balance between his period adventures (“Rashomon,” Fri.-next Sun.) and mid­century thrillers (“Stray Dog,” Feb. 15-17).

Chris Hewitt

Showtimes vary, Feb. 1-24. Trylon, 2820 E. 33rd. St., Mpls. $8, trylon.org.

Coffee! We need more coffee! In his nonfiction book “The Monk of Mokhtar,” Dave Eggers tells the story of Yemeni-American businessman Mokhtar Alkhanshali, who returns to Yemen to start a coffee export business. But his timing is terrible — civil war looms and Alkhanshali needs to figure out how to preserve his business and get out of the country. A bestseller in hardcover, the book is now out in paperback. Eggers and Alkhanshali will be in conversation at the Parkway.

Laurie Hertzel

6 p.m. Wed. Parkway Theater, Mpls. $10 or $26 (includes book), theparkwaytheater.com.

Conductor Jane Glover has built a distinguished international career based on the integrity and sensitivity of her music-making. Her belated Minnesota Orchestra debut brings an effervescent program that plays to her strengths in 18th-century music. Flutist Roma Duncan plays Vivaldi’s Piccolo Concerto. Violinist Karen Gomyo is the soloist in Mozart’s Fifth Violin Concerto. Also featured are Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin” and Bizet’s Symphony.

Terry Blain

11 a.m. Thu. & 8 p.m. Fri. Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$107, minnesotaorchestra.org.

Looking for a fun outing with your Elsa-crazed preschooler? VocalEssence hosts a trio of “Frozen Movie Sing-Along” events on Saturday, led by the group’s sparkling choristers. Screenings take place at the American Swedish Institute, which — let’s be honest — parents could easily pass off as the Arendelle castle. Bonus: Kids can compete in a costume contest by dressing as their fave “Frozen” characters.

Christy DeSmith

10 a.m., 12:30 & 3 p.m. Sat. American Swedish Institute, Mpls. $15, one free kids’ admission per adult ticket, vocalessence.org

Native New Yorker Emily King made her recording debut on Nas’ “Street Disciple” album and earned a Grammy nomination for best contemporary R&B album with 2007’s “East Side Story,” but she has yet to break big. That could change as she moves to ATO Records (Brandi Carlile, Alabama Shakes) for her new album, “Scenery,” out this Friday with a smoothly soulful, chilled-out-sexy sound but provocative lyrical style that’s equal parts Lisa Stansfield and the slinkier side of Prince.

C.R.

8:30 p.m. Thu. Fine Line, Mpls. $20-$25, etix.com.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival is going global with a Tour of Nations at its family day event. Explore countries such as Egypt, India, Mexico and Ireland, learning about their cultures and daily life. Those who tour all the booths can enter a raffle for a special prize. Other fun includes a photo booth, button-making and inflatable archery. Scheduled performers include Keane Sense of Rhythm, Chung Gong and Irish dance troupe Rince Na Chroi.

M.W.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Landmark Center, St. Paul. Free, wintercarnival.com.

Although she performs music by other composers, Canadian pianist Angela Hewitt’s reputation is firmly linked to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Her performances are of the highest quality, and her Minneapolis visit brings an unmissable opportunity to hear all seven of Bach’s Keyboard Toccatas in a single evening.

T.B.

7:30 p.m. Thu. Plymouth Congregational Church, Mpls. Free, plymouth.org.






































