Best Buy has named a 13-year company veteran to be its next finance chief after its previous one was promoted to CEO.

Matt Bilunas, 47, is currently the Richfield-based electronics chain's senior vice president of enterprise and merchandise finance. He will take over as chief financial officer on July 29.

Best Buy's previous CFO, Corie Barry, moved into the CEO's office last month, succeeding Hubert Joly. who is now executive chairman of the board.

"Matt has been a key finance leader for a number of years and has played a very important role in creating and implementing our growth strategy," Barry said in a statement. "After working closely with him for more than a decade, I trust him and am completely confident that his experience, skills and commitment to the company's continued growth make him the perfect choice for this role."

In his current role, a position he's held since 2017, Bilunas has been responsible for the company's strategic planning, annual budgeting, monthly forecasting and capital planning.

He started off at Best Buy in 2006 with a field role in Los Angeles. He has held a number of other positions since then including director of international finance and vice president of e-commerce and marketing finance.

He has also worked at Carlson Cos., NRG Energy, Bandag, and KPMG. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Iowa State University.