Hubert Joly officially bid adieu as Best Buy Co. Inc.’s chief executive Tuesday morning in a brief webcast of the annual shareholders meeting.

Joly moves into a newly crafted role as executive chairman of the board. His hand-picked successor, Corie Barry, a 20-year veteran of the Richfield-based company, officially assumed the role as CEO at the conclusion of the meeting.

Joly, a Frenchman and the first outsider to lead the company, said the “evolution of leadership” will maintain company momentum and ensures the strategy he helped to craft will continue.

After seven years at the nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer and Minnesota’s third-largest publicly traded company, Joly underscored that he had achieved what he set out to do when he joined the company in 2012.

Joly has revitalized the bottom line, improved relationships with vendors and turned the company toward new areas of growth in technology support services as well as health and aging.

Comparable sales have grown for five consecutive years.

With Barry joining the board of directors, the gender balance tips to seven women and six men.

“Working together, we turned around and then grew this wonderful company, and it has been the honor of my professional lifetime to work with all of you,” Joly wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Barry, 44, is the fifth CEO in Best Buy history and one of three women to lead Minnesota’s Fortune 500 companies. The others are Beth Ford at Land O’Lakes and Thrivent’s Terry Rasmussen.

Later Tuesday, Joly and Barry were set to mark the transition in an employees meeting at the headquarters campus they’re calling “the trading of the offices.”