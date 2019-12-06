– Bentleyville’s dazzling lights will go up against some of the country’s biggest and brightest displays in an episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” airing on ABC at 7 p.m. Monday.

A crew from the show visited Duluth’s Bayfront Park last December to film the city’s holiday attraction, a $750,000 annual production that features more than 5 million lights.

Bentleyville is competing with a display in Texas and two in California in the show’s new “heavyweight division.” Judges will select the winner, which will receive a $50,000 prize.

Organizers are gathering at Grandma’s Sports Garden from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a viewing co-hosted by WDIO, Duluth’s ABC affiliate. The watch party is open to the public, and volunteers will be collecting food and toy donations for the Salvation Army.

“I’m the only soul here who knows if we won,” said Nathan Bentley, the event’s executive director who first held Bentleyville at his Esko home in 2001.

Bentleyville, which draws more than a quarter million people to Duluth each year, will be open every evening until Dec. 28. Admission is free.