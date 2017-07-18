Without discussion or fanfare, the Belle Plaine City Council voted Monday night to eliminate the free speech zone it had created at Veterans Memorial Park, ending six months of local conflict over the place of religion in public spaces.

Any privately-owned displays in that area — including the much-debated steel silhouette of “Joe,” a soldier kneeling by a cross — must be removed within 10 days, according to a news release from the city.

“The original intent of providing the public space was to recognize those who have bravely contributed to defending our nation through their military service,” the release said.

“In recent weeks and months, though, that intent has been overshadowed by freedom of speech concerns expressed by both religious and nonreligious communities.”

The debate surrounding the designated memorial space had “portrayed the city in a negative light” and “promoted divisiveness among our own residents,” the release said.

City officials, fearful of a lawsuit over the constitutional separation of church and state, in January ordered “Joe” removed. But many residents in the city of 6,700 opposed that action. For weeks, protesters camped out at the park, staking handmade crosses in the ground.

The city eventually returned the monument to the park, and carved out a “free speech zone” there which it opened to a handful of temporary memorials honoring veterans.

The Satanic Temple of Salem, Mass., and its fundraising arm, Reason Alliance, petitioned the city to install a monument to honor nonreligious service members — a cube inscribed with pentagrams topped with an upturned soldier’s helmet. That raised the ire of religious groups.

On Saturday, a Catholic organization called America Needs Fatima organized a “Rosary Rally” to protest the satanic monument, which hadn’t yet been installed. More than 150 people showed up to pray and sing.

Members of Minnesota’s Left Hand Path Community, a group previously affiliated with the Satanic Temple, were there to support the satanic monument. They were prepared to let the monument go, however, if all religious symbols were banned from the park, they said.

The creator of “Joe” unexpectedly removed the memorial before Saturday’s rally. Now, because of the City Council’s actions Monday, it appears it won’t return. The city’s news release didn’t say what, if anything, will happen to it.