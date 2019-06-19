After first facing a firestorm of accusations of anti-Semitism, the owner of a new LGBTQ-friendly called Cheers is now battling eviction.

And the bar hasn’t even opened.

The owners of 1933 Lyndale Av. S., the space formerly occupied by Rudolph’s Bar-B-Que in Minneapolis, is seeking to evict Cheers over two months in unpaid rent and fees totaling $21,625, according to court documents.

Cheers owner Emad Abed said he would not comment at this time on the court filings.

Earlier this month, a litany of online critics, including the mayor of Minneapolis, criticized Cheers after allegations that Abed posted statements attacking Israelis and Jewish people to his Facebook page.

“Did you know Israel and it’s [sic] people must be eliminated from existence?” reads one post, which goes on to compare Israelis to “cancer.”

Abed denies he wrote the posts, saying they were fabricated by his critics.

“I told them a million times on that thread that I’m not anti-Semitic,” he said in an interview in early June. “My best friends are Jewish. I love them, they love me.”

The controversy began when a representative for the bar started a GoFundMe page asking for $1.5 million in donations to help open a new LGBTQ bar.

Former journalist Andy Birkey, curious as to why a bar would be seeking public donations, said he found the posts on Abed’s Facebook page after some online sleuthing. He posted screenshots online, which quickly spread, prompting some to call for a boycott of the bar. On Facebook, more than 400 people say they plan to attend “Queers Against Cheers,” a protest of the grand opening, scheduled for to align with this weekend’s Twin Cities Pride festivities.

“Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and they’re always glad you came,” wrote Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, on Twitter on June 4. “While you’ll find this welcoming attitude at LGBTQ bars across MPLS, you won’t find it at Cheers. I’ll be sure to patron the welcoming ones. L’chaim! (Not Cheers)”

The court documents say Cheers failed to pay rent in May and June.

The owner, 1933 Lyndale L.L.C., did not return requests for comment.