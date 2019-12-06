I recently discovered two authors, new to me, at the Dollar Store. There, I picked up "Winter Journal" by Paul Auster, a beautifully written memoir. Your face, he says, is invisible to you except when you look in a mirror. But others see your face, and as far as they are concerned, your face is who you are.

The next trip, I picked up "Quiet Until the Thaw" by Alexandra Fuller, a very different perspective on American Indians and their oppression — thoughts on how everything is connected, the here, the now, the future. I hope to read more of their writing, but in the meantime I have a couple of shelves of yet-to-be-read books to love.

Catherine Sjostrand, North Branch, Minn.

What are you reading? Send an e-mail to books@startribune.com.