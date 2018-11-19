Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller and his teammates were paying tribute when they rowed the boat in the end zone after scoring a touchdown Sunday against the Vikings.

As Adam L. Jahns wrote in the Chicago Sun-Times:

Row, row, row your boat.

Anthony Miller ran down the seam.

Merrily, merrily, merrily.

He scored for his team.

And then this happened:

No, Miller and his teammates weren't trolling P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. They were honoring Miller's boyhood hero.

Jahns wrote: "It wasn’t a choreographed celebration, but rather Miller’s salute to his idol, former NFL receiver Steve Smith. 'I know you’ve all seen that,' Miller said. 'I knew [my teammates] would join in' .”

That should sound familiar to Vikings fans. It was Smith, playing for the Carolina Panthers, who did the original boat celebration in the end zone after torching Vikings defensive torch Fred Smoot for a touchdown 13 years ago. You can learn more about that by researching the Vikings and the Love Boat on your favorite Internet search engine, if you need a refresher or a history lesson.

Anyway, here's what Smith's celebration looked like, a video that includes a cameo from KFAN's Dan Barreiro.:

You can read Jahn's full story about Miller and the 2018 remake of the celebration here.