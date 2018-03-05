More grandstand performers were announced Monday for the 2018 Minnesota State Fair, and one of them comes with a parental warning.

First, the family friendly acts: Portions of the original Beach Boys and the Righteous Brothers are scheduled to play the fair on Aug. 27.

This version of the Beach Boys is led by Mike Love, cousin of the California surf band’s genius, Brian Wilson, who has been touring on his own of late.

Love’s tour comes a few months after the release of “Unleash the Love,” with 13 new songs along with Beach Boys megahits “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda” and “Do It Again.”

The Righteous Brothers made “blue-eyed soul” a pop music thing in 1964 with the blockbuster “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” In 1965, their songs “Just Once in My Life” and “Unchained Melody” both reached Billboard’s Top 10.

In March 2003, the duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield was inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame, soon after the death of Hatfield. Medley now teams up with Bucky Heard.

Taking the grandstand stage Aug. 30 will be the comedy troupe the Tenderloins. Its members, Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, are the creators and stars of truTV’s series “ Impractical Jokers.”

The show follows the Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing over-the-top public pranks before hidden cameras. With that premise, the fair’s announcement cautioned that the Tenderloins are “recommended for ages 16+. Parental discretion is advised.”

Beach Boys and the Righteous Brothers tickets go on sale Friday, with pre-fee tickets going for $38.50. Friday also starts ticket sales for the Tenderloins. They are priced at $50 and $60 before fees.

Tickets will be available at etix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849 or at the fair box office 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.