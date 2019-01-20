Three vehicles fell through the ice in separate incidents on Madison Lake in Blue Earth County Saturday, prompting a new warning about the dangers of driving on Minnesota’s lakes.

In all, 10 people were able to escape the three vehicles.

Officials said the location of all of the breakthroughs was the same — an area of Madison Lake just southwest of Point Pleasant Resort and Campground. That area was open water within the last week, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received the first report just before noon Saturday. A Ford Escape fell through the ice, becoming fully submerged, and its three occupants escaped without injury.

About 9:15 p.m., a Dodge Dakota went through the ice and was soon fully submerged. All four people in the truck got out without any apparent injuries.

An hour later, a report came in that a Chevrolet pickup had broken through the ice about 8:45 p.m. It was fully submerged. All three occupants got out and no one was hurt.

Authorities contacted local businesses and put up extra signs near the landings where the vehicles broke through to spread the word about the danger.

“The public is reminded that ice should never be considered completely safe as conditions continuously change. Being familiar with the lake is important and local bait shops and businesses are often able to provide the most up-to-date information on current ice conditions and areas of danger,” the news release said.

Blue Earth County is about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis and Mankato is the county seat. Madison Lake is about 10 miles east of Mankato.