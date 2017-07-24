The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating a shooting in which two Willmar, Minn., police officers fired at a suspect on Sunday afternoon.

Two officers responded to a 911 call about a suicidal man in the backyard of a home on the 400 block of NW. 11th Street in Willmar. When the officers arrived about 5:30 p.m., they encountered a man holding a gun, according to a news release from the BCA.

At one point, both officers fired their guns and injured the suspect, the release said.

Officers and paramedics administered care at the scene before the injured man was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

No one else was injured, the BCA said.

Both officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Willmar’s police department does not use body cameras and the officers’ squad camera did not capture the incident.

The BCA will release additional information about the incident once initial interviews with the subject, officers, and any witnesses are complete. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turns its findings over to the Kandiyohi County Attorney’s Office for review.