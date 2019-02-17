The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released new details Saturday regarding the domestic dispute that escalated into violence on Valentine's Day, leaving three dead and a sheriff's deputy injured in northern Minnesota.

Autopsies by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined that sisters Heidi Eve Pierce, 40, and Candi Cheryl Goochey, 37, both of Akeley, died of homicidal violence stemming from gunshot wounds.

Their brother-in-law, Bryce Anthony Bellomo, 34, of Nevis, died by suicide.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said that the incident began shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, when dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a shooting outside a home day care in Nevis, located about 185 miles north of the Twin Cities.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a woman outside the home. The shooter fled the scene in the victim's car before law enforcement arrived. A second woman, who had also been shot, was still inside the vehicle.

During a 20-minute police chase that followed, the suspect fired at the pursuing vehicles, striking one of the deputies, authorities said. The pursuit continued and the suspect eventually drove into a ditch on County Road 119. A deputy spotted the suspect outside of the car and the two exchanged gunfire. The suspect then got back into the vehicle, where he reportedly shot himself.

The injured deputy was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo, where he was treated for a noncritical injury and released. Another deputy who fired a weapon was placed on standard administrative leave during the investigation. Hubbard County deputies were not wearing body cameras, authorities said, but the BCA is still determining whether dashcam footage captured the incident.

A source familiar with the investigation said Friday that shooting began soon after Bryce and Billie Bellomo dropped off their three children at the home of their paternal grandmother, Lori Wambolt, who runs Lori's Little Feet Daycare. Pierce and Goochey, Billie Bellomo's sisters, pulled up in a car and Bryce Bellomo went outside. An argument ensued and shots were fired, the source said.

Deputies found Pierce's body in the driveway, the source said. Bryce Bellomo fled in a car with Goochey.

Bellamo, who has a history of domestic assault, was found dead inside his car shortly after the shootout with police. Goochey was also dead in the car, shot by Bellamo.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for the sisters' funeral expenses.