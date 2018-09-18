State authorities have completed their investigation into the fatal shooting of a Chanhassen teen and turned the case over to the Carver County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

Sheriff's deputies shot Archer Amorosi, 16, several times after a brief standoff July 13 outside his family's home. A preliminary Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) report said he had a handgun-style BB gun and hatchet and had refused repeated orders to leave the house.

Officers had also used a Taser and pepper spray through a window to try to get him out of the house.

The BCA turned the case over to prosecutors on Monday. "The BCA began providing the county attorney with information and evidence related to the investigation shortly after the investigation began," the BCA news release said.

Sheriff's deputies went to the home after Amorosi's mother called 911 to report that her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a baseball bat, the BCA said. According to 911 dispatch audio, Amorosi suffered from mental health issues, and police had responded to a similar call at the home the day before.

Amorosi was a student at Minnetonka High School, where he played lacrosse and football.

