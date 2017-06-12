As the Marquette Hotel completes a $25 million renovation, downtown Minneapolis mainstay Basil’s Restaurant will soon say goodbye.

The restaurant – known for its area that overhangs the IDS building’s Crystal Court, which received an appearance in the opening credits of the Mary Tyler Moore show – will shutter in sometime before the fall, Lola Red PR representative Stephanie Mann said.

In its place, the hotel – which has converted to one of the Hilton’s Curio Collection properties – will debut the Jolliet House, named for Louis Jolliet who explored the Mississippi River.

The new iteration will be open for breakfast and brunch only, with the entire terrace renamed for Mary Tyler Moore. Additionally, there will be an executive level lounge for Hilton loyalty members.

And the that’s not all the new Marquette has up its sleeves.

New ground-floor tenant Jacques’, paying homage to missionary and explorer Jacques Marquette, opened a week ago in the former Marq VII Lounge.

An Italian-Mediterranean seasonal menu will be crafted by chef Chris Blackwell, previously of Denver’s Warwick Hotel and include the likes of pastas, pizzettes, house-made meatballs and larger dishes such as a veal osso buco with polenta.

The cocktail program offers drinks named for Minneapolis’ history and culture – such as the Girl from the North Country, a barrel-aged whiskey drink (and a Bob Dylan song) and the Beebopareebop, a rhubarb-infused ode to a Prairie Home Companion song.

Jacques’ is open for lunch and dinner daily.