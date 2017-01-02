A man robbed a northeast Minneapolis bank and remains at large, authorities said.
The holdup occurred about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, roughly 45 minutes after the bank at the corner of 24th and Central Avenues NE opened, according to police.
Law enforcement has yet to release a description of the suspect, who left with “an undisclosed amount of money,” a police report read.
