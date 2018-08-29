An 18-month-old girl placed in foster care in Scott County has died, and law enforcement is “working hard” trying to figure out why.

Emergency dispatch was contacted late Sunday afternoon about a child having difficulty breathing at a home in the 4000 block of Morlock Drive in Sand Creek Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders arrived and located the girl, who was unresponsive. She was taken by air ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. The hospital notified the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that the girl had died.

This child had been placed in foster care at this address through Hennepin County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have yet to provide any further details “at this time as this is an ongoing, active investigation,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “Our investigators are working hard to obtain answers regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Autopsy results are pending.