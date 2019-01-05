Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally stabbed during a fight in south Minneapolis Thursday night.

Anthony James Madison, 33, was stabbed multiple times outside a residence near 35th Street and 1st Avenue S., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was taken to the emergency room at Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. Thursday.

His death was the first reported homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

A 29-year-old man who allegedly stabbed Madison and fled the scene was found and arrested on Friday, according to police.

Madison and the suspect, whose name has not been released, were at a social gathering and got into an argument that escalated into a fight, police said.