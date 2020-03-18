Authorities on Wednesday identified a woman who was killed a month ago in a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

Pauline Hollman, 58, of Minneapolis, was attacked on Feb. 15 in an apartment in the 600 block of 9th Street S. and died on March 10 at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Hollman died from “complications of sharp force injuries,” the office said. Those types of injuries are most commonly inflicted by stabbing.

Police were preparing to release details about the incident later Wednesday, including whether there is a suspect identified in the death and whether Hollman lived at the apartment building or somewhere else in the city.