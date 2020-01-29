Authorities on Wednesday identified the man found dead two months ago in a Chain of Lakes channel.

Muhammed L. Dibba, 39, of Minneapolis, was recovered by Hennepin County Water Patrol personnel on Nov. 26 from the channel connecting Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

While the examiner’s office said Dibba died from drowning, it added that what led to his death remains under investigation.

Dibba’s body was removed from the channel about 7:30 a.m. Authorities have yet to say how long he had been in the water.