Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was intentionally run over late last month by a motorist in downtown Minneapolis.

Bertrand R. Davis, 48, of Rochester, was hit late in the morning of Dec. 29 in the 500 block of S. 8th Street as part of a violent sequence of events.

Derrick L. Forest, 40, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with Davis’ death. Forest remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

Police say the incident began when Forest and Davis got in an argument that turned physical about 11:10 a.m. Officers at the scene saw Davis on the ground between the unoccupied SUV and a brick wall.

According to the criminal complaint:

Forest was near the crash scene, and he raised his shirt to show officers a stab wound that he said was inflicted by Davis.

Derrick Forest Credit: Hennepin County jail

A woman told police that Forest owed Davis $60. She also said she saw Forest get out of the SUV after hitting Davis and stomp on his head.

Forest told police that he was in his SUV in a parking lot when the man opened the driver’s side door and choked and stabbed him in the back. He said he was unsure what happened after that but denied running over the man.