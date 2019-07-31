Anoka County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 28-year-old Coon Rapids man in connection with last week’s attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl.

The arrest comes roughly 24 hours after authorities released surveillance footage of the unknown suspect driving a two-door red Acura RSX through a residential area. Deputies hoped the image would help community members identify the driver.

The man was arrested around 1 p.m. Wednesday and remains jailed pending charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment. The Star Tribune does not typically name those who have yet be formally charged.

The man doesn’t appear to have a Minnesota criminal record beyond minor traffic infractions.

Officers responded to a call of the attempted abduction on the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE. just before 1 p.m. Friday. A young girl reported that a man pulled her into his vehicle, but she managed to break away and flee on foot.

The case remains under investigation.