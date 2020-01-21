An internal audit at the Minnesota Department of Human Services has found several violations of laws to prevent fraud, waste and abuse in the division responsible for a recent series of improper payments.

The agency’s behavioral health division, which was responsible for $29 million in overpayments to two Indian bands and $70 million in improper payments to chemical dependency providers, skirted state laws on contracting and conflict of interest, according to the report, which was released Tuesday.

None of the violations involved multimillion dollar payment errors, but most pointed to failures to follow rules designed to prevent bigger problems from happening. The audit was conducted in response to several complaints lodged internally. Agency auditors substantiated five of the nine alleged violations.

“We want people to see that we are listening and we are taking action,” Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in an interview Tuesday. “I am grateful to anyone who came forward to report things.”

State Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, chairman of the human services reform finance and policy committee, said the highly detailed report appears to signal a new openness at the giant state agency.

“This is exactly the kind of behavior we want out of this administration,” Abeler said. “It’s clear that [Harpstead] realizes that the only way out of their current troubles is to grab the bull by the horns and dig into each of their problems.”

Among the findings, the auditor found that the behavioral health division, which has about 110 employees and funds about $350 million annually for chemical dependency and mental health services, essentially created its own separate procedures for reporting conflicts of interest and monitoring contracting. Even so, the auditors found that the division failed to follow its own rules, let alone state laws and regulations.

The division stands out among DHS units for the number of contract violations it incurred, as first reported by the Star Tribune in November.

Last August, division officials told the DHS finance office that it would improve compliance. But it failed to enact improvements, and the number of violations actually increased by approximately 200% between state fiscal years 2018 and 2019, the auditor noted. Only nine division employees completed recent training on contracts — none of them a director, manager or supervisor within the division.

The auditor also found that “several conflicts of interest may exist between [division] staff, vendors and third-party businesses outside of DHS.” The report did not name the employees involved, but said those issues were referred to the agency’s human resources department for investigation.

Additionally, “multiple” division employees billed DHS for work they performed independently, “yet none of these employees submitted a signed conflict of interest form to the DHS ethics officer,” the report said. The division created its own reporting form, which bypassed the agency’s ethics officer completely, creating “confusion” and “inconsistent and ineffective oversight over conflict of interest issues.”

The auditor recommended that DHS tighten up controls in several areas. Harpstead she will implement the recommendations “immediately.”

Although several division employees failed to follow procedures at the time, Harpstead said her focus will be on compliance going forward.

“I am much more interested in being tough in the process and being supportive of our employees,” she said. “We are certainly going to implement new processes and controls in the department and make sure they are followed.”