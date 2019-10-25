A whistleblower at the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) alleges she has been retaliated against and effectively barred from doing her work as a compliance officer since she raised alarms this summer about the legality of some drug abuse prevention contracts issued by the agency.

Faye K. Bernstein, 54, a lead contract specialist at the DHS, said in recent interviews that she has been excluded from key meetings over state contracts, subjected to threats of termination and targeted with rumors designed to undermine her credibility. Bernstein said this "sustained campaign of retaliation" began in mid-July after she raised alarms about contracts approved by the agency's behavioral health division, which awards millions of dollars each year in contracts to mental health and substance use treatment providers.

"I was told by a supervisor that I needed to be stifled," Bernstein told the Star Tribune Friday. "It makes me worried that the same mistakes will be made again, and over the long term, there will be misuse of taxpayer dollars."

Bernstein alleged that DHS employees skirted the rules in awarding contracts to organizations, that some managers failed to report contract violations as required by law and that some employees had possible conflicts of interest. In August, Bernstein filed a formal complaint against eight supervisors, managers and employees at the DHS, in which she called for a "very public apology" to "lessen the chill" of staff reporting incidents of retaliation. She recently shared details of her alleged mistreatment, including dozens of internal e-mails, with Legislative Auditor James Nobles, who said Friday that his office — an independent, nonpartisan arm of the Legislature, is monitoring the situation.

"We are concerned," Nobles said. "If she is fired, we will certainly consider an investigation."

In July, Bernstein was escorted out of the DHS central office at 540 Cedar Street in St. Paul after she wrote an e-mail to all the employees in her division, encouraging them to speak out about problems within the agency. Bernstein was allowed to return to the building; but she alleges that she has been sidelined to the point where she is no longer able to do her work reviewing state contracts for compliance.

DHS whistleblower Faye Bernstein testified at a Senate hearing in August about compliance problems at the social services agency.

Jodi Harpstead, who took over last month as DHS commissioner amid a leadership shake-up, said she would not tolerate retaliation against employees, repeating a public pledge she made days after taking the helm at the state's largest agency.

"When I say I won't tolerate retaliation against employees, it's not just talk," Harpstead said in a written statement. "We have systems and processes in place for employees to follow when they need to raise concerns. Investigating those concerns allows us to gather all of the facts. While it can be frustrating, until investigations are complete, there is a period of time when everyone is waiting."

Bernstein's allegations of continued retaliation were first reported Friday by the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192