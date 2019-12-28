– The Gophers will be without starting tight end Jake Paulson in Wednesday’s Outback Bowl.

Coach P.J. Fleck said Saturday the sophomore had surgery last week but is “doing great.” Paulson is on the bowl trip and came off the bus at the team hotel Thursday with his left arm in a cast.

Paulson appeared to injure his right ankle at Northwestern on Nov. 23 and did not play the next week against Wisconsin. He also missed the Rutgers and Maryland games in October after picking up an injury against Nebraska.

Fleck said right tackle Daniel Faalele is a “game-time decision” to play against Auburn. The sophomore offensive lineman left the Wisconsin game early and later appeared on crutches with his left foot in a boot. He also missed the Nebraska game with an injury.

The coach said Faalele is “making a lot of progress.”

Paulson has caught four passes for 51 yards this season but has been more of an impact helping the offensive line block. Both Paulson and Faalele have helped the run game average 175.7 yards per game with 1,000-yard rusher Rodney Smith.

Coordinator carousel

While the Gophers just lost offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to Penn State, Auburn gained a new one in former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, after Kenny Dillingham went to Florida State. Auburn will have to face Gophers receivers coach Matt Simon in the interim while the Gophers will encounter Morris, who will have been on the job for just three weeks come game time.

“Last week when we were back home, he was getting familiar with the players and kind of how we’re operating and everything. Now, he’s got a good a good understanding,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said, adding he’ll lean on Morris this week and seek his input. “It’s more about game planning and what to look for, then of course he’ll be in the booth just like Kenny did last year. But he’s getting very familiar with the quarterbacks, working with them. So far, so good.”

Coordinator update

With Ciarrocca gone, the Gophers are in need of a new play caller. Fleck said he wanted to process to move quickly, although he updated Saturday he is still in “the beginning stages.”

“It’s interesting because you’re doing everything you can do to interview some people while you’re here, just on FaceTime, phone interviews, and then you obviously are planning for a game, and you have all these activities you’re supposed to do and have fun,” Fleck said.

“We’re making progress in it. There’s a lot of people who are really interested in the job, but my focus is really on our players. It’s this bowl game.”

Fleck said in his bit of downtime in Tampa, Fla., the past couple of days he’s been interviewing people from his room. But most of the candidates are people he knows, so it’s just a matter of catching up and talking more specifics about football.

“It’ll start picking up here toward the end of the week and then once we get done with the bowl game,” Fleck said.

Malzahn, sitting next to Fleck in Saturday’s joint news conference, joked he’s “curious” who Fleck is pursuing.

Eyes on 13 and 6

Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson watched some Gophers film when he was home for the holiday break, and two numbers popped out to him: 13 and 6.

Those are the jersey numbers of Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, the Gophers’ 1,000-yard receivers.

“The quarterback loves them,” Dinson said Friday after Auburn’s first practice in Tampa, ahead of Wednesday’s Outback Bowl. “They can run any route in the route tree. They can go and catch the long balls well. Lot of double moves. They’re an all-around group, to be honest with you.”

Dinson and his No. 12 Tigers head into the bowl game favored against the No. 18 Gophers, encountering the SEC powerhouse for the first time. Auburn’s defense will try to prevent Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan from throwing deep or over the top, Dinson said. But he’s expecting to make some big plays of his own in his final collegiate game.

“Hopefully — well, it’s not even hopefully — I feel like I could get a chance to catch a pick or two when we play those guys,” he said. “It’s fun going out with a team like this. They’re kind of a 7-on-7 style, that type of team. You know they’re going to put the ball in the air. As a DB, that’s fun, knowing that going into the game.”