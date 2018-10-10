An all-terrain vehicle operator died when he failed to yield at a rural intersection in northwestern Minnesota and collided with a pickup truck, authorities said Tuesday.
The crash occurred midday Monday on Hwy. 113 at 450th Street in Flom Township, roughly 35 miles northwest of Detroit Lakes, according to the State Patrol.
Allan F. Boreen, 72, of nearby Twin Valley, was declared dead at the scene. The patrol said Boreen was not wearing a helmet.
The pickup driver, 52-year-old Danny G. Guenther, of Mahnomen, Minn., was not hurt.
Boreen was heading south on 450th, “failed to yield the right of way” and collided with the pickup as it traveled east on Hwy. 113, the patrol said in a statement.
