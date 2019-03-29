Body camera footage recorded by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor and his partner immediately after Noor fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond that is expected to be played in court will only be visible to the judge, jury and attorneys, a judge ruled Friday.

The same arrangement will be used when body camera footage recorded by two other officers at the scene and photos from the medical examiner’s office are introduced as evidence at Noor’s upcoming April 1 trial, Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance said at a Friday morning pretrial hearing.

“I do that because there’s privacy interest involved,” Quaintance said. “It’s inflammatory, potentially. It’s emotional and it shows the deceased in extremely compromising situations, and I don’t see any value in that being shown outside the people directly involved in the case.”

The video and photos are expected to be displayed on a TV screen with its back facing the victim’s and defendant’s supporters, the media and members of the public sitting in an approximately 24-seat gallery.

The move comes after media voiced concerns about public access due to limited seating in the trial courtroom in Hennepin County District Court, which has larger courtrooms that officials refused to employ for Noor’s trial.

While there is no immediately available information to discern how often such practices are used in Minnesota courtrooms to obscure public view of evidence presented in court, which is public data under statute 13.82 subd. 7 of the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, anecdotally, the practice is rare.

Squad camera video of the 2016 fatal shooting of Philando Castile was played in open court in full view of the public when then-St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was tried in 2017 in Ramsey County District Court. Such videos and crime scene and medical examiner photos are commonly displayed to entire courtrooms without limitations.

Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter.

Quaintance’s decision was not questioned or challenged by assistant Hennepin County attorneys Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton, or Noor’s attorneys, Thomas Plunkett and Peter Wold.

The judge’s ruling came after Sweasy said she had four body camera videos on a jump drive to give to the court for review. The effort came out of a prior Feb. 28 in-chambers discussion between attorneys and the judge about how to present “graphic evidence” at trial, and how to address such evidence with the jury.

“It evoked a very strong reaction” in the grand jury proceeding, Sweasy told the judge about the evidence. “We want you to see it before we hit play here.”

Quaintance said that in addition to the TV arrangement, she would “factually” describe the evidence to the jury before it is displayed, but would not characterize it.

The jury would also be allowed to take a break afterward to “help people recover from that,” the judge said.

Noor, 33, is scheduled to go to trial Monday in Hennepin County District Court on one count each of second-degree murder with intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Noor fatally shot Damond, 40, on July 15, 2017 after responding to her 911 call about a possible rape in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

Noor fired his weapon about 11:40 p.m. after he and his partner, Matthew Harrity, heard an apparent slap on their squad car and Damond appeared at Harrity’s driver’s side window.

He is the second officer in modern Minnesota history to be prosecuted for an on-duty fatal shooting, and the first to face murder charges. Yanez was acquitted in 2017 of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

Friday’s pretrial hearing broke around 12:30 p.m. and will resume at 1:30 p.m., with the prosecution and defense vetting each other’s expert witnesses. The hearing also addressed several outstanding issues:

• The prosecution’s request to vet defense expert witness Emanuel Kapelsohn, a use-of-force expert who testified at the Yanez trial.

• The defense’s request to vet the prosecution’s experts Derrick Hacker, who presumably will testify about Noor’s conduct as an officer, and Timothy Longo, who is expected to testify about use-of-force and police policy.

Both the prosecution’s and defense’s expert witnesses are expected in court Friday so they can be questioned by the other side.

• The court’s proposal to refer to potential jurors anonymously during jury selection, which begins Monday. Prosecutors have voiced support of the plan, asking that potential jurors’ names be divulged to both sides while they are only referred to by numbers in open court.

• A dispute between the defense and prosecution about whether evidence about Minneapolis’ body camera policy can be presented. The defense wants it prohibited or severely limited, calling the evidence “irrelevant” to the case.

Noor and Harrity did not have their body cameras on at the time of the shooting; they turned them on afterward.

The prosecution has argued that the body camera policy helps give context, and shows that neither officer felt the call was serious enough to activate their cameras and, subsequently, that Noor should not have been so fearful as to use deadly force.

• The defense’s motion to exclude testimony from other officers about their experiences with people hitting or approaching squad cars, which they did not elaborate on in court filings.

The prosecution responded by arguing that such testimony should be admitted because it shows how often officers are approached in their squads without resulting in a fatal shooting.

“The defendant wants it both ways; he intends to claim he was acting as a reasonable police officer when he shot and killed an unarmed 911 caller looking for his help and simultaneously keep the jury from hearing the common experience of officers who will describe similar events occurring as a regular part of police work,” the prosecution wrote. “Those police officers have never killed an approaching citizen.”

• Fingerprint evidence collected from the squad.

• Whether prosecutors can introduce evidence about “a blue line of silence” regarding potential police bias favoring their colleagues.

• The prosecution’s request to introduce Noor’s body camera footage.

• Any objections to other materials that are expected to be introduced at trial as court exhibits.

• An outstanding issue that was left unaddressed after a March 1 motion hearing is the prosecution’s request to present two 3-D reconstruction and “flythrough” videos of the crime scene produced by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.