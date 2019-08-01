When they clashed in prime time Tuesday over health care, the Democratic candidates found themselves debating which policy would best ensure President Donald Trump’s defeat. When they spoke of immigration, they fought about the political impact of decriminalizing the border given Trump’s rhetoric and actions. When they spoke about climate change, they ended up debating the potential political backlash to their own policies.

“It is not just about, as I said today, winning the argument,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said after leaving the stage Tuesday night. “It’s about winning the election.”

On Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden took the stage for the second day of the debate with nine others, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California. He has anchored his campaign in claims of electability over Trump. She recently revised her health care plan to remove middle class tax increases and maintain a role for private insurance in an effort to make herself more palatable to the broader electorate should she win the nomination.

At every turn, the party is engaging in a public hand-wringing over how to best accomplish its central task — deny Trump another victory in the electoral college. The political split largely tracks ideological lines. Liberals have bet big on a populist surge of voters driven by their plans to dramatically restructure that American economy. Moderates believe more modest policy goals will allow Democrats to win the center.

“I quite frankly don’t think that that is an agenda that we can move forward on and win,” Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said Tuesday of the liberal proposals to replace private health insurance and decriminalize the border. “We’ve got to talk about the working-class issues, the people that take a shower after work, who haven’t had a raise in 30 years.”

With the last election so closely decided — Trump won by tens of thousands of votes in a few key states — there is no clear road map for voters to divine with certainty who is right.

Gallup polls this year have found 58% of Democratic voters prefer a candidate with a better chance of beating Trump who did not agree with them on issues, compared to 39% who chose a candidate who agreed with them on almost all the issues but would have a harder time beating Trump.

In the meantime, the policy discussion in the nomination fight increasingly feels like a political one, with the candidates doubling as wonks and pundits, who can explain complex legislation while at the same time divining the final result in November of 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., promised that a campaign “of energy and excitement and of vision” could bring “millions of young people into the political process” to reward policies like free college tuition and government health care for all Americans. His closest ideological ally agreed with the strategy.

“Democrats win when we figure out what is right, and we get out there and fight for it,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Tuesday, explaining the rationale behind her own set of transformative policies. “I am not afraid. And for Democrats to win, you can’t be afraid, either.”