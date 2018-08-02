Star stories
Wild River State Park, 8-10 p.m. Friday
• Hear stories of the starry sky woven into cultures across the world. (651-583-2125, mndnr.gov)
Family fishing
Cedar Lake Farm Regional, Park, 1-3 p.m. Saturday
• Fishing gear and license provided for class only. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)
Archery basics
Fort Snelling State Park, 1-3 p.m. Saturday
• All equipment is provided for compound bow class. (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov)
Medicinal plants
Fort Ridgely State Park, 7-8 p.m. Saturday
• Learn about common uses of local plants. (1-507-384-8890, mndnr.gov)
Universe in the park
Afton State Park, 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday
•The University of Minnesota Astronomy Department will lead a program on the night sky. (651-436-5391, mndnr.gov)
Family of kayakers
French Regional Park, 1-3 p.m. Sunday
• Learn the basics. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)
Loons and lore
Savanna Portage State Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday
• Learn about the state bird. (1-218-426-3271, mndnr.gov)
