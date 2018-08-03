As more and more coworking offices across the Twin Cities continue to pop up, one Minneapolis shared office space has apparently shut its doors. Chicago-based Assemble, which opened its 16,000-square-foot office in 2016 in the 15 Building, has closed.

Assemble no longer has the downtown Minneapolis location listed on its website and on Google the office shows up as “permanently closed.” Assemble management hasn’t returned requests for comments.

Assemble had invested $1.2 million to create a space at the 15 Building on 5th Street near Hennepin Avenue. It had been the company’s first location outside of the Chicago market.

There has been a flurry of new coworking spaces opening in the Twin Cities. Spaces, a coworking company which originated in Amsterdam, opened its new office in the North Loop last month. Last fall, WeWork opened more than 50,000 square feet of space at Capella Tower and the company has also committed to a second location in Uptown. Industrious, another coworking office that was founded in Chicago, last year expanded its Twin Cities offices and opened a second Minneapolis office last year in the T3 building.