Heavy snow rolled into the Twin Cities area before dawn Wednesday, promising up to a half-foot by midday and a few inches more, for good measure, before the day is done.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow for the Twin Cities area, with the southern suburbs in line to get more than the far northern reaches of the metro.

Even if only the low end of that prognostication comes true, that’s enough for this month to be the snowiest February on record in the Twin Cities, pushing the tally to near 30 inches. The previous record for snowiest February was in 1962, when 26.5 inches fell.

Wednesday’s snow should also be deep enough to give the metro area its biggest one-day snowfall this season. So far, that 2018-19 mark belongs to Feb. 10, when 5.9 inches was measured at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Mankato area has already gotten 2-plus inches of snow by 6:30 a.m., according to the NWS, as the heaviest amounts started popping up along southern Minnesota all the way into western Wisconsin.

The earliest of morning commuters in the metro were being slowed on the highways as snowfall became increasingly intense. Spinouts were popping up, but no major crashes were being reported.

As of 5 a.m., plows were out on metro area freeways, with perhaps an inch of snow having fallen in the west metro.

By 6:30 a.m., Metro Transit reported that 12 percent of its buses were running an average of three minutes late. There were no light rail delays.

The biggest of the state’s school districts — Anoka-Hennepin, St. Paul and Minneapolis — announced Tuesday night that Wednesday’s instruction was canceled, and many other districts joined in. St. Cloud State announced that it is closed until noon Wednesday.

Looking ahead, forecasters do see a mostly snow-free day Thursday before more snow moves in Thursday night into Friday and possibly for a few days after that. However, totals are not anticipated to threaten what’s happening Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to moderate and reflect something closer to normal, with highs in the upper 20 and possibly above freezing by Saturday.