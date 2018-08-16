The Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions, 16-13. A late Sam Bradford interception was returned 13 yards with 30 seconds left, setting up a winning 40-yard field goal by the Lions as time expired. There was plenty of drama.

But what still sticks out to me is what happened before the game — Aretha Franklin belting out a four-minute rendition of the national anthem like only the Queen of Soul could.

Aretha Franklin died Thursday at age 76. The loss of such a magnificent, powerful voice leaves a gaping hole in modern music. Jon Bream, the Star Tribune music critic, described her this way:

"She was unequivocally the Queen of Soul and arguably the greatest vocalist in the history of American popular music. Aretha Franklin went from singing gospel songs in her father’s Detroit church to preaching 'Respect' for women and African Americans to becoming the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

That Thanksgiving Day game in 2016 was one of her last public performances. The Detroit native put on a show — singing the Star Spangled Banner — that left everyone who heard it slack-jawed. There was football and later turkey. But from the start, there was the power of the Queen of the Soul.