Four of the five Vikings players listed questionable to play Monday night in Seattle are suiting up at CenturyLink Field.

Safeties Anthony Harris (groin) and Harrison Smith (hamstring), as well as nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) are available to play against the Seahawks.

Joseph, the 31-year-old team captain, is returning from knee surgery that repaired his meniscus before the Vikings’ Nov. 10 win in Dallas. He practiced in full for the first time on Saturday.

Harris returns from a one-game absence following a groin strain suffered during practice before the Nov. 17 win against the Broncos.

The only injured Vikings player (on the 53-man roster) unavailable in Seattle is receiver Adam Thielen, who has played just seven snaps since injuring his hamstring Oct. 20 in Detroit. Sources told the Star Tribune that Thielen suffered a setback earlier last week. He was unable to fully practice.

Defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes is not available for the game due to non-injury reasons, the team announced Sunday.

Vikings’ inactives: Thielen (hamstring), Holmes (non-injury), OT Oli Udoh, OT Aviante Collins, G Dru Samia, DT Hercules Mata’afa and LB Cameron Smith.

Seahawks’ inactives: TE Luke Willson, G Phil Haynes, CB Neiko Thorpe, DE L.J. Collier, WR John Ursua, RB C.J. Prosise and FB Nick Bellore.