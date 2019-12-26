Answers:
January b.
February b.
March a-3, b-2, c-1. (Other tournament teams with dog nicknames — Gonzaga, Mississippi State, Washington, Yale — were not listed out of respect for the test taker.)
April c.
May b.
June a.
July a.
August b.
September c.
October a.
November b.
December a.
Score youself: 12 -- Audition for Sports Jeopardy! 9-11 -- Go to the bar on Trivia Night. 6-8 -- You're a follower but not a worldwide sports leader. 0-5 -- Work on your 2020 vision.
