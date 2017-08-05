MANKATO, Minn. — The Vikings signed nose tackle Linval Joseph to a contract extension on Saturday, according to his agency SportsTrust Advisors.

Joseph, 28, becomes the latest Vikings defender to get paid and the latest star whom Minnesota has locked up long-term. His four-year extension has a total value of $50 million with $31.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media.

The dominant interior lineman is coming off a career year in which he made his first Pro Bowl with career-best marks in tackles (77), sacks (4) and forced fumbles (3).

Head coach Mike Zimmer, entering his 18th NFL season since becoming a defensive coordinator in Dallas, recently said Joseph is the “best [nose tackle] I’ve ever been around.”

Under his old deal, Joseph was set to become a free agent after the 2018 season with $6.85 million cap hits each of the next two seasons.

If Joseph’s extension is tacked onto the two years of his old deal, he’ll join cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive end Everson Griffen under contract through the 2022 season. Griffen received $58 million on a four-year extension. Rhodes signed a five-year, $70 million extension earlier in camp.

The Vikings had $11.7 million in cap space prior to Joseph’s new deal.