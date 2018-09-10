UCare is the latest health plan to dabble with programs that offer coupons to subscribers so they might buy healthier foods at the grocery store.

The Minneapolis-based insurer said Monday it would make a program called Healthy Savings available to people who purchase UCare's individual health insurance policies for 2019.

Minnetonka-based Medica launched a similar program several years ago for employer groups. Not all health insurers think the concept is a winner, but Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare has been expanding its program for grocery discounts over the past year.

Healthy Savings is a program marketed by Plymouth-based Solutran, which offers weekly discounts that are pre-loaded onto participant accounts and activated at the checkout of participating retailers.

"Healthy Savings makes healthy eating an easy choice for many of our members," said Ghita Worcester, the senior vice president of public affairs at UCare, in a news release.

Financial terms were not disclosed. UCare sells coverage to individuals on the state's MNsure health exchange. The individual market primarily serves people under age 65 who are self-employed or don't get health insurance benefits from their employer.