The winning goalie, Jim Craig, sent out a tweet Wednesday morning to remind us of the anniversary:
Do You Believe in Miracles? 37 years ago today! #USA #Believe pic.twitter.com/zHmAtkgkAW— Jim Craig (@JimCraigUSA) February 22, 2017
We're not going to write a lot about the 1980 semifinal game in which the United States, playing without professionals and coached by Herb Brooks, had no chance against the Soviet Union.
Just know this, youngsters. If anyone tells you there were watching the game live in the United States, they were either living near the Canadian border or they're fibbing.
The game wasn't on live TV in the United States. It was played in the late afternoon and shown that night.
Now, take a break from whatever else you're doing and watch the final minute. First, though, turn up your speakers. All the way.
