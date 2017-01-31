An international animal welfare group charged Tuesday that a supplier of pigs to Hormel Foods Corp. had treated the animals cruelly, and called on the Austin-based company to immediately require changes from its suppliers.

Mercy For Animals presented an undercover video that showed workers removing piglets’ testicles and slicing off their tails, which they said was done without any pain relief and caused injuries and illnesses that were not treated. The video also showed mother pigs in gestation crates with little room to move.

Cody Carlson, a spokesperson for the group, said the video was shot at an Oklahoma pig factory farm owned by The Maschhoffs, one of the largest U.S. pork producers and a Hormel supplier.

Hormel officials responded that the company has a strict code of conduct for its suppliers and policies related to animal care and welfare.

“We will not tolerate any violation of these policies,” the company said in a statement. “As such, we have issued a suspension of all The Maschhoffs LLC Oklahoma sow operations while a thorough investigation is completed.”

Hormel said it has also dispatched certified third-party auditors to the Oklahoma farms and to additional Maschhoffs sites “to verify our animal care requirements are being adhered to.”