The play seems simple, almost Little League in its design. Yet it’s so rare, the Twins hadn’t seen it in 14 years.

Cameron Maybin pulled off the first successful steal of home against the Twins since 2003 on Wednesday, allowing the Angels to get in position to steal the finale — a 2-1 victory — of a three-game series in Target Field.

Maybin, who leads the American League with 25 stolen bases, stood on third base in the sixth inning, when Kole Calhoun broke from first base. Maybin waited until catcher Jason Castro released his throw to second base, then broke for the plate. Brian Dozier cut off Castro’s throw, but his relay back to the plate was too late, and Maybin, executing the back end of a double steal, was credited with the first steal of home since Brian Daubach of the White Sox — a player who’s been retired for a dozen years — took advantage of a Twins error on April 27, 2003, to swipe the plate himself.

It didn’t seem like a play of great import at the time, especially with Twins ace Ervin Santana on the mound. The righthander, making his final start before heading to Miami next week to represent the Twins at the All-Star Game, looked the part of one of the league’s best pitchers, scattering seven hits while pitching into the ninth inning. He twice worked out of jams with runners in scoring position on fewer than two outs. He foiled an attempted squeeze bunt by pouncing on the ball and throwing Martin Maldonado out at first, and he ended the eighth inning with a runner on third by retiring future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols on a ground ball for the third out.

The Twins were 9-2 when Santana allowed two runs or fewer, but Maybin, Calhoun and Angels righthander Parker Bridwell didn’t seem impressed.

Calhoun rocketed Santana’s first pitch to him in the first inning nearly 420 feet into the right field seats, his 12th home run. But Santana gave up only one other extra-base hit on the night; his biggest mistake was walking Maybin in the sixth, since after Calhoun singled him to third, it led to the stolen run.

Twins manager Paul Molitor considered removing Santana as his pitch count eclipsed 110 in the ninth inning, but let him finish his fourth complete game of the eyar.

Bridwell, the Angels rookie, was the equal of Santana, though. He never allowed more than one hit in any of his six innings, and three times left runners in scoring position. Minnesota scored a single run off righthander David Hernandez in the seventh, with Dozier knocking in Byron Buxton.